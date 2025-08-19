Supercars to be ‘silenced’ in London’s Soho and Mayfair

London’s supercar hotspots face a clampdown by authorities over “nuisance” drivers who rev engines, race or perform stunts in the streets.

A proposal before Westminster City Council aims to expand the area where motorists can be penalised for antisocial behaviour following a consultation caused by a rise in late night car ‘meets’.

A Public Space Protection Order covering the well-heeled areas of Knightsbridge and Belgravia is expected to be expanded to include Mayfair and New Bond Street.

The order was introduced in 2021 after persistent complaints of loud cars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis being raced around the neighbourhood, or drivers revving engines at traffic lights or parking spots. The order also covers sudden acceleration, performing stunts, sounding horns, playing loud music or driving in convoy.

A white Lamborghini seen in central London. Getty Images

The order can be imposed if the behaviour has a persistent or unreasonable detrimental effect on the quality of life of those living nearby. A fine of £100 ($128) can be imposed.

Last year, hundreds of Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches were among supercars fined for breaking London’s noise laws. The council revealed that 110 Lamborghinis, 51 Ferraris, 39 Porsches, 12 Aston Martins and three Bentleys were among the supercars which have been caught. There were also dozens of Audis, BMWs and Mercedes.

Last week, supercars worth £7 million ($9.4 million), including a pair of identical purple Lamborghinis, were confiscated by police in London in a crackdown on antisocial and dangerous driving. They were seized in the Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea areas of the city which are popular with visitors from the Middle East. Most of the cars were taken due to owners not having the correct insurance.

A report to the council found there was “significant evidence” to show that there is a problem with antisocial vehicle use in the West End. The problem was “undermining public safety and businesses’ security systems as well as damaging public roads”, it said. Tyre “burnouts” which leave skid marks on the road, which then needs resurfacing, was among the complaints. Loud engines can also set off security alarms in nearby stores.

More than 350 fines have been issued, with Exhibition Road near Imperial College among the most frequent sites for nuisance behaviour.

Cllr Max Sullivan, Cabinet Member for Streets, said the council would continue to take a “zero-tolerance approach to keeping our communities safe and free to enjoy our city”.

Evidence collected by the New West End Company (NWEC) shows that from April 2023 to June 2025 there were 33 reported car meets in New Bond Street with an average of 63 cars attending at a time. Police were called 25 times.

Conservative West End councillor Tim Barnes, who shares examples of nuisance drivers on social media, said he was delighted by the proposed extension of the order.

Renewing and expanding the order is supported by the Soho Society. Chairman Tim Lord told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a “spate of motorbike racing” late at night in Soho which is “quite incomprehensibly loud” and appears to be dangerous has frightened visitors and residents.

In the early hours of July 27, about 30 cars and 20 motorbikes were reported, with many of the drivers wearing masks. The car meet escalated to become hostile with a bus attacked and smoke canisters let off.

Mr Sullivan said: “Illegal and dangerous driving is a blight on our streets, putting lives at risk and disrupting people going about their days and evenings in our city. We are working directly with the Metropolitan Police to tackle illegal car meets head-on, aided by the recruitment of 80 new local police officers, and the council’s new high-spec CCTV network and bolstered team of city inspectors.

“The recent seizure of dozens of uninsured vehicles is a testament to our combined efforts, and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping our communities safe and free to enjoy our city.”

