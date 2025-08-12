Seventy uninsured supercars seized in London, including matching purple Lamborghinis

Supercars worth £7 million, including a pair of identical purple Lamborghinis, have been seized by police in London in a crackdown on uninsured vehicles.

The operation was in response to antisocial and dangerous driving across the upmarket Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea areas of the city which are popular with visitors from the Middle East.

The cars were seized from owners who brought their cars to Britain without taking out proper insurance and were instead mistakenly relying on policies taken out in their home countries.

One of the drivers of the Lamborghinis had been in the country for just two hours and had only been driving for 15 minutes before the car was seized.

One of the cars appears to have been driven from Kuwait. Photo: Motor Insurers’ Bureau

In total 72 cars, including Ferraris and Porches, were seized by the Met Police, who used Automatic Number Plate Recognition to identify them as uninsured by checking on a database run by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

The force said the operation began in response to local residents' complaints about antisocial and dangerous driving by uninsured cars, a regular feature in central London’s well-heeled streets.

The nationalities of the cars’ owners has not been revealed but one of the vehicles has “London, Paris, Kuwait” written on the bonnet, along with what appears to be the route of how the car made it to Britain.

Special Chief Officer James Deller, who took part in the operation, said: “This operation was set up to respond to resident, business and visitors’ concerns about high-value vehicles causing a nuisance in known hotspot areas in central and west London.”

The cars seized also included Ferraris. Photo: Motor Insurers’ Bureau

Police also found individuals wanted for ABH and criminal damage, drug offences, stolen vehicles, immigration offences and having fraudulent insurance policies.

Several tickets were issued for a range of offences, including driving without a valid licence; using a mobile phone while driving; lack of a valid MOT; illegally tinted windows; not wearing a seat belt; and operating vehicles in a dangerous condition.

The enforcement was backed by the MIB, an industry body that campaigns against uninsured driving. Its staff worked alongside the police. These offences often overlap with wider criminal activity including drug running, drink-driving, speeding and money laundering.

One of the cars being taken away by the police. Photo: Motor Insurers’ Bureau

“While many offenders knowingly violated the law, others fell victim to simple mistakes such as bounced payments, failed renewals or incorrect details,” said Martin Saunders, head of uninsured driving prevention at the MIB.

“These rules apply to all motorists, regardless of the value of vehicle they choose to drive.”

Last year police in London seized 60 supercars in another clampdown on antisocial behaviour on London's roads.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

The biog Favourite book: You Are the Placebo – Making your mind matter, by Dr Joe Dispenza Hobby: Running and watching Welsh rugby Travel destination: Cyprus in the summer Life goals: To be an aspirational and passionate University educator, enjoy life, be healthy and be the best dad possible.

Results 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m | Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Al Shamkhah, Royston Ffrench, Sandeep Jadhav 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m | Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m | Winner: Kawasir, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m | Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m | Winner: Quartier Francais, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200