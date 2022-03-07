Supercars: 10,000 caught by central London noise cameras since June

Thousands of high-performance cars have broken noise laws in one area of central London in the last eight months.

Acoustic cameras — which locate and categorise sounds — were installed around Kensington and Chelsea after the council received hundreds of complaints from residents about the noise being caused by supercars in the area.

Data collected by the council has shown that between June last year and last month, around 10,000 vehicles triggered the cameras.

There were 118 incidents involving BMW drivers, 109 with Lamborghinis, 104 with Mercedes, 88 with Ferraris, 77 with Audis and 31 with Porches.

Almost 300 motorists were caught driving at over 100 decibels (dB), with the noisiest, a Lamborghini, recording 112.9dB.

The legal limit in the UK is 72dBs for cars registered since 2016.

Those caught were fined £100 but one councillor is calling for this to be increased to £400.

“Residents have had enough of drivers using our streets as a racetrack,” Councillor Johnny Thalassites, lead member for environment, planning and place, told The National.

“We have had fines in place for a while now, but this noise camera technology will make sure we are catching more of the worst offenders.

“Supercars look good and most drivers are considerate but when they they’re not, it is disruptive and irritating for people living and working in the area.

“It’s not about punishing ordinary people who are trying to get around the city to do their business. If you’re driving in a sensible way, this should not catch you out.”

Mr Thalassites has received hundreds of letters from residents complaining of disturbed sleep, stress and intimidation.

Traffic noise is exempted under the UK's 1990 Environmental Protection Act but the council has been able to prosecute the drivers instead for causing antisocial behaviour under a Public Spaces Protection Order.

Since 2017, the council has instructed its officials to use the powers to fine motorists for revving engines, repeated sudden acceleration or racing, behaviour associated with supercars, in response to complaints.

Exposure to more than 85dB for extended periods can cause permanent hearing loss.

Westminster Council installed its first camera in January and soon after caught one driver clocking 111.1dB.

Visitors from nations such as Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE ship in expensive cars, which can often be seen on the roads around Knightsbridge, the district at the heart of the ultra-wealthy west end of London.

In 2017, one billionaire spent £21 million on an underground car park close to the upmarket Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London, with enough room to park 80 cars.

Recent data published by The Sun newspaper revealed that over the last five years Westminster Council has handed out more than 80 per cent of the UK's fines for illegally parked Bugattis.

The council has also given out 71 per cent of the UK's fines for Rolls-Royces, 64 per cent for Lamborghinis and 36 per cent for Aston Martins.