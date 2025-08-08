Huge police operation in London to deal with weekend of pro-Palestine demos

London is bracing itself for a weekend of pro-Palestinian protests as well as demonstrations against migrants being housed in hotels in the city.

The Met Police is warning of a busy period of simultaneous protests and events requiring a significant policing presence.

They will include a protest where demonstrators intend to intentionally break the law by declaring support for Palestine Action, which has been proscribed as a terrorist group by the UK government. The organisation is currently mounting a legal challenge to that decision.

Extra officers have been deployed from Friday afternoon near hotels accommodating migrants in Islington in the north of the city and in Canary Wharf in the east, in anticipation of a possible protest and counter protest. Officers will be present until Sunday afternoon.

Officers will also be policing local protests in opposition to continued Israeli military action in Gaza, in Tower Hamlets, Putney and Westminster.

On Saturday the regular march through the centre of London will take place, organised by the Palestine Coalition, made up of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War and other groups. This Saturday’s route will be from Russell Square to Whitehall, where there will be speeches.

Police officers and protestors outside the Britannia hotel in Canary Wharf which is used to accommodate asylum seekers. AFP

The Met Police says another protest is also expected on Saturday in Parliament Square, organised by Defend Our Juries.

Demonstrators are expected to intentionally break the law by holding up placards expressing support for Palestine Action. A total of more than 100 people have been arrested at previous such protests.

Supporters suggested this week that police were shying away from prosecutions after no one was charged. However three people were then charged on Thursday.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who will lead the policing operation, said: “What sets this protest apart from others is participants are coming out not just to express a view, but with the aim of being arrested in very large numbers to place a strain on the police and the wider criminal justice system.”

He warned: “Anyone showing support for Palestine Action can expect to be arrested.”

Sunday afternoon will see a National March for the Hostages in central London organised by Stop the Hate and a number of Jewish organisations.

There will be a policing and security operation in place to ensure the safety of participants, the Met said.

The FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place at Wembley on Sunday. The Met said police will be deployed to central London where Crystal Palace fans are expected to gather before the match.