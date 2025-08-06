Emergency vehicles surround an aircraft on the runway at Birmingham Airport. Photo: X
News

UK

Birmingham Airport closes runway after light aircraft makes emergency landing

Flight-tracking sites say pilot circled airport due to trouble with landing gear

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

August 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The runway at the UK's Birmingham Airport has been temporarily closed following an “aircraft incident”.

Inbound flights were being diverted.

Images on social media appear to show a light aircraft on the runway, its tail sitting on the tarmac, with emergency crews around it.

Three people from the aircraft were treated at the scene with one suffering minor injuries from the incident, which occurred at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Social media accounts that track flights suggested the plane had circled the airport after the pilot faced trouble with its landing gear.

“Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,” the airport said in a statement on X posted shortly after 2.40pm UK time on Wednesday.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

