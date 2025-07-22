UK imposes sanctions on migrant smuggling bosses

Britain has launched a sanctions regime for people smugglers that it hopes will tackle a multibillion-dollar industry sending record numbers across its borders.

Officials are targeting gang leaders, corrupt police officers and companies selling small boat equipment for Channel crossings. Those involved in the trade in Europe, the Middle East and beyond face having their assets frozen and being banned from travel to the UK.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said sanctions introduced to target anyone involved in assisting illegal immigration to the UK would be imposed as soon as Wednesday.

The target group ranges from those involved in supplying and financing small boats, suppliers of fake passports, and middlemen putting cash through the hawala system, a legal money transfer system that enables the payments linked to Channel crossings.

The first wave of sanctions will publicly name anyone sanctioned, so it will be illegal for UK businesses and banks to deal with the so-called Mr Bigs of the trade.

The measure is expected to include more than 20 designations, and could include corrupt public officials and police officers in steps to tackle the multibillion-dollar industry.

“For too long, criminal gangs have been lining their corrupt pockets and preying on the hopes of vulnerable people with impunity as they drive irregular migration to the UK,” Mr Lammy said. “We will not accept this status quo.

People wading into the sea to reach an inflatable dinghy to cross the English Channel. Reuters

“That’s why the UK has created the world’s first sanctions regime targeted at gangs involved in people smuggling and driving irregular migration, as well as their enablers.”

Legislation under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill is designed to increase enforcement powers for police forces and partners to investigate and prosecute people smugglers.

New sanctions aim to target organised crime gangs wherever they are in the world and disrupt their flow of cash, including freezing bank accounts, property and other assets, to hinder their activities.

“It will allow us to target the assets and operations of people smugglers wherever they operate, cutting off their funding and dismantling their networks piece by piece,” said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“There is no hiding place for those who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk for profit.”

Experts gave the announcement a cautious welcome as the latest statistics showed more than 23,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since the start of the year. The rate is running 50 per cent higher than last year, despite government promises to “smash the gangs”.

“Targeting fixers and infrastructure suppliers aims to make them untouchable in the illegal migration business and represents a new front in the UK’s efforts to control a business model that brings profit to the enablers and misery to those caught up in this crime,” said Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Finance and Security at the Rusi think tank.