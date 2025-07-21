Wimbledon to triple in size as expansion clears the courts

Wimbledon's dramatic expansion plans are set to go ahead after a judge threw out a legal challenge mounted by local residents attempting to derail the development.

Efforts to almost triple the size of the grand slam venue in Wimbledon were fought by a campaign group seeking to use protected status against the planning authorities.

Save Wimbledon Park (SWP) took legal action against the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) decision to grant planning permission last year.

The £200 million ($260 million) proposals cover construction of 38 new tennis courts and an 8,000-seat stadium on the grounds of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club, allowing it to host Wimbledon qualifiers on-site.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament that holds its qualifying rounds at a completely separate location. There are also too few practice courts in the current set-up, requiring some of the world's best players to share courts.

The planned expansion of the Wimbledon site. Photo: AELTC

Debbie Jevans, chairwoman of the All England Club, has also claimed that the proposals would deliver 27 acres of “newly accessible parkland for the community,” having previously operated as a private members golf club.

In written submissions, the petitioner's barrister Sasha White said that the All England Club acquired the freehold for the golf course in 1993 and the leasehold in 2021.

The barrister told the two-day hearing in London that the land was subject to a “statutory trust requiring it to be kept available for public recreation use”. When the freehold was acquired, the club entered into “restrictive covenants” governing its use.

He said this meant any plans could not “restrict its use so as not to impair the appreciation of the general public of the extent or openness of the golf course land”.

In court, he said: “You could not have a more protected piece of land within the planning system, frankly.”

Mark Westmoreland Smith, for the planning authorities, said that the decision was a “planning judgment properly exercised and having regard to the appropriate and relevant factors”.

In his 31-page ruling, Mr Justice Saini agreed, stating that the authority “properly considered the implications of the development on public open space”.

The planned expansion of the Wimbledon site. Photo: AELTC

The All England Club maintains it has consulted extensively with the local community to build local support.

“We have spoken to more than 10,000 people who have taken the time to come in person and understand our plans in detail,” said Ms Jevans.

“The vast majority of people just want us to get on and deliver the many benefits on offer as soon as possible.”

Separate High Court proceedings are continuing over whether a statutory trust existed, and that if it does, the All England Club has “accepted” that this is “incompatible with the development of the proposal”.

A hearing in that case is due to take place in January 2026.