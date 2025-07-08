Macron begins state visit to UK amid migrant crisis

A state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron got under way outside London on Tuesday, as British royals joined their visitors for the countries' national anthems in the sunlit grounds of Windsor Castle.
Artillery fired a 41-gun salute when Mr Macron arrived in Windsor and the President and king later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived. Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.
Mr Macron will address parliament and attend a state dinner before the political side of the three-day visit comes to the fore. In his meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the relationship between the countries will be boosted if there is a deal to tackle migrant crossings over the Channel.
A British government spokesman said the UK’s “joint work with the French is stronger than it has ever been”.
The state visit, hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla, is the first French state visit to the UK in 17 years, when the now disgraced former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy arrived in 2008. Mr Macron's trip marks the first ceremonial visit to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit and the first to be staged at Windsor Castle in 11 years.
“That relationship is key to a number of issues and we expect to make good progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, growth, defence and security, which will deliver on the interests of both the British and the French public," a Downing Street spokesman said.
“We are the first government to have secured agreement from the French to review their maritime tactics so their border enforcement teams can intervene in shallow waters. This is operationally and legally complex, but we’re working closely with the French. We expect this to be operationalised soon.”
Mr Starmer will host Mr Macron in Downing Street on Wednesday and Thursday. The UK leader will focus on efforts to tackle migration, enhance defence and security co-operation, and boost trade and investment between the countries.
Mr Starmer and Mr Macron will be joined by senior government ministers for the 37th UK-France Summit, to be held on Thursday. The leaders will also join an online meeting to discuss increasing support for Ukraine and measures to increase pressure on Russia.