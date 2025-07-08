Macron begins state visit to UK amid migrant crisis

A state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron got under way outside London on Tuesday, as British royals joined their visitors for the countries' national anthems in the sunlit grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Getty Images

Artillery fired a 41-gun salute when Mr Macron arrived in Windsor and the President and king later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived. Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.

Mr Macron will address parliament and attend a state dinner before the political side of the three-day visit comes to the fore. In his meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the relationship between the countries will be boosted if there is a deal to tackle migrant crossings over the Channel.

A British government spokesman said the UK’s “joint work with the French is stronger than it has ever been”.

From left, King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron, William, Prince of Wales and Brigitte Macron. PA

The state visit, hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla, is the first French state visit to the UK in 17 years, when the now disgraced former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy arrived in 2008. Mr Macron's trip marks the first ceremonial visit to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit and the first to be staged at Windsor Castle in 11 years.

“That relationship is key to a number of issues and we expect to make good progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, growth, defence and security, which will deliver on the interests of both the British and the French public," a Downing Street spokesman said.

“We are the first government to have secured agreement from the French to review their maritime tactics so their border enforcement teams can intervene in shallow waters. This is operationally and legally complex, but we’re working closely with the French. We expect this to be operationalised soon.”

Mr Starmer will host Mr Macron in Downing Street on Wednesday and Thursday. The UK leader will focus on efforts to tackle migration, enhance defence and security co-operation, and boost trade and investment between the countries.

Mr Starmer and Mr Macron will be joined by senior government ministers for the 37th UK-France Summit, to be held on Thursday. The leaders will also join an online meeting to discuss increasing support for Ukraine and measures to increase pressure on Russia.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Scoreline: Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 2 Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon