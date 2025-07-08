Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron travel to Windsor Castle on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. AP
Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron travel to Windsor Castle on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. AP
Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron travel to Windsor Castle on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. AP
Britain's King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron travel to Windsor Castle on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. AP

News

UK

Macron begins state visit to UK amid migrant crisis

Royal welcome as King Charles III hosts French President at Windsor Castle

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy
London

July 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron got under way outside London on Tuesday, as British royals joined their visitors for the countries' national anthems in the sunlit grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Getty Images
Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. Getty Images

Artillery fired a 41-gun salute when Mr Macron arrived in Windsor and the President and king later chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived. Charles led Mr Macron into the landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.

Mr Macron will address parliament and attend a state dinner before the political side of the three-day visit comes to the fore. In his meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the relationship between the countries will be boosted if there is a deal to tackle migrant crossings over the Channel.

A British government spokesman said the UK’s “joint work with the French is stronger than it has ever been”.

From left, King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron, William, Prince of Wales and Brigitte Macron. PA
From left, King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales, French President Emmanuel Macron, William, Prince of Wales and Brigitte Macron. PA

The state visit, hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla, is the first French state visit to the UK in 17 years, when the now disgraced former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy arrived in 2008. Mr Macron's trip marks the first ceremonial visit to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit and the first to be staged at Windsor Castle in 11 years.

“That relationship is key to a number of issues and we expect to make good progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, growth, defence and security, which will deliver on the interests of both the British and the French public," a Downing Street spokesman said.

“We are the first government to have secured agreement from the French to review their maritime tactics so their border enforcement teams can intervene in shallow waters. This is operationally and legally complex, but we’re working closely with the French. We expect this to be operationalised soon.”

Mr Starmer will host Mr Macron in Downing Street on Wednesday and Thursday. The UK leader will focus on efforts to tackle migration, enhance defence and security co-operation, and boost trade and investment between the countries.

Mr Starmer and Mr Macron will be joined by senior government ministers for the 37th UK-France Summit, to be held on Thursday. The leaders will also join an online meeting to discuss increasing support for Ukraine and measures to increase pressure on Russia.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Scoreline:

Cardiff City 0

Liverpool 2

Wijnaldum 57', Milner 81' (pen)

While you're here
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
Fixtures

Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs

Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms

Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles

Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon

Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

While you're here
Updated: July 08, 2025, 12:31 PM`
LondonUKFrance