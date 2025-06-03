Two Afghans jailed over migrant boat crossing that killed woman and child

Two Afghans have been sentenced to jail for piloting an overcrowded boat in which a woman and a boy aged eight died as they attempted to cross the English Channel.

Shah Salim Sajjadi, 38, and Safiollah Mohammadi, 25, pressed ahead despite knowing the vessel was dangerously overcrowded, the UK’s National Crime Agency has said.

Their conviction comes as figures show that so far this year, 14,812 migrants have made the crossing, with 1,195 arriving on May 31 alone, a record for a single day and an increase of 40 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The UK Home Office has also released data showing there has been an increase in the number of days when conditions are favourable for crossing in small boats, known as ‘red days’.

The woman and child who died on the boat piloted by Sajjadi and Mohammadi on May 21 last year were Turkish nationals, according to reports at the time.

Migrants who were on a boat in which a woman and child died in May last year arrive at Dover. PA

They were found dead in an overloaded boat from the northern town of Gravelines, carrying some 80 migrants who requested help from a French navy vessel.

The small boats used by smugglers to take asylum seekers across the Channel are often so overloaded that passengers die of suffocation or are crushed to death.

The French military intervened when authorities were informed that two passengers on board were unconscious.

They were pronounced dead by a medical team and taken to the port city of Calais, along with 10 other passengers who had requested assistance.

The boat continued its journey towards the UK. Those on board included Iranians, Iraqis and Sudanese.

Sajjadi and Mohammadi were later charged with enabling illegal immigration to the UK, and pleaded guilty during a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates. They have been sentenced to eight months in prison.

National Crime Agency branch commander Adam Berry said: “This tragic incident demonstrates just how dangerous these crossings are, and the callous nature of those who organise them. The boat in question was dangerously over-crowded, but Sajjadi and Mohammadi chose to carry on with their journey.”

Mr Berry added that the agency is continuing to work with the French authorities to investigate the circumstances of the crossing and the fatalities.

Meanwhile data shows that, in 12 months to April this year, there were 190 red days, compared to 106 in 2024, and 102 in the previous year. The Labour government came to power in July 2024.

“Small boat arrival numbers are subject to seasonal fluctuations in part due to changes in the weather, typically with peaks in warmer summer months when crossing conditions are more favourable," the Home office said.

“Just as small boat arrivals are subject to seasonal variation through any given year, there is also variation in arrivals across years.”

But Chris Philp, the Conservatives shadow Home Secretary, blamed the increase in small numbers on the Labour mistakenly cancelling the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, which would have acted as a deterrent.

“Labour seems to think praying for bad weather is a good border security strategy. This is a weak Government, with no plan to end illegal immigrants crossing the Channel.

“That’s why 2025 is the worst year in history for illegal crossings - not the weather. This is a clear fail for our weak Prime Minister and his weak Home Secretary.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for greater assistance from France in tackling the people smugglers, who are launching boats down further away from the coast to exploit loopholes in French rules that have stopped police from taking any action in the sea.

“The previous Government raised the issue with France for years, but to no avail, and I have raised it with the French Government since the summer,” she told the House of Commons.

“The French Minister of the Interior, and the French Cabinet, have now agreed that their rules need to change.

“French maritime review is looking at what new operational tactics they will use, and we are urging France to complete the review and implement the changes as swiftly as possible.

"This weekend I have again been in touch with the French Minister of the Interior, who supports stronger action, and further discussions are under way this week. I will update the House in due course."