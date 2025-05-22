Court injunction halts UK plan to sign £9bn Chagos handover deal with Mauritius

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk">UK</a> government was blocked from signing a deal to hand the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/18/uks-chagos-deal-rejected-by-new-mauritius-prime-minister/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/12/18/uks-chagos-deal-rejected-by-new-mauritius-prime-minister/">Chagos Islands</a> to Mauritius on Thursday, after an injunction was granted by a High Court judge. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> had expected to announce the conclusion of the deal, but it was scuppered when the injunction was granted at 2.25am. A further hearing will take place today. A virtual ceremony featuring Mr Starmer and representatives of the Mauritian government had been planned. Under the deal, Britain would hand over sovereignty of the island territory to Mauritius, and lease back a crucial military base on the archipelago for 99 years. Downing Street insisted the deal is the “right thing” but would not comment on the legal case. Mauritius claims it was forced to give the Chagos Islands away in 1965 to gain its independence from Britain. In 2019, the World Court said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/britain-suffers-massive-defeat-at-un-over-disputed-chagos-islands-1.865129" target="_blank" rel="">the UK should give up control of the islands</a> and said it had wrongfully forced the population to leave in the 1970s to make way for a US air base. The UN's highest court, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, has ruled that Britain's administration of the territory is unlawful and must end. Critics of the handover say it would undermine western security given Mauritius' close ties to China, with concern raised about the UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia. Mr Justice Goose granted “interim relief” to Bertrice Pompe, who brought the case against the Foreign Office. Ms Pompe is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/03/uk-to-hand-chagos-islands-to-mauritius-but-keeps-diego-garcia-base/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/03/uk-to-hand-chagos-islands-to-mauritius-but-keeps-diego-garcia-base/">Chagossian </a>who sees the deal as a betrayal of her rights, and has previously brought legal action against it. “The defendant shall take no conclusive or legally binding step to conclude its negotiations concerning the possible transfer of the British Indian Ocean Territory, also known as the Chagos Archipelago, to a foreign government or bind itself as to the particular terms of any such transfer,” Mr Justice Goose said in his order. It requires the government to “maintain the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom over the British Indian Ocean Territory until further order”. According to the order, the judge granted the injunction “upon consideration of the claimant's application for interim relief made out of court hours” and “upon reading the defendants' response”. A UK Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal cases. This deal is the right thing to protect the British people and our national security.”