The Daily Telegraph newspaper is subject to new rules allowing a 15 per cent stake ownership by foreign states. PA
The Daily Telegraph newspaper is subject to new rules allowing a 15 per cent stake ownership by foreign states. PA

News

UK

UK government to allow foreign states 15% stake in British newspapers

Announcement by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy sets new terms for Telegraph titles sale

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

May 15, 2025