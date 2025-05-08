Ochuko Ojiri has been charged by the Metropolitan Police after an investigation into terrorist financing. Photo: X
TV art expert Ochuko Ojiri charged over links to Hezbollah financier

Terrorism charges relate to business dealings with art collector and diamond dealer Nazam Ahmad

Tariq Tahir
May 08, 2025