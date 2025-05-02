Harrods joins UK shops hit by cyber attack campaign

Retailers in the UK have been struggling to reassure their customers after a number of businesses were hit by cyber attacks. Harrods announced it has become the latest business to be hit by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cyber-crime/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cyber-crime/">hackers</a> following similar incidents at Marks & Spencer and the Co-op. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/17/mall-of-the-emirates-uniqlo-harrods-target-stores/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/17/mall-of-the-emirates-uniqlo-harrods-target-stores/"> luxury department store</a> said its “seasoned IT security team” is working to keep systems running and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/shopping/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/shopping/">shoppers</a> can make purchases on its website. “We are not asking our customers to do anything differently at this point and we will continue to provide updates as necessary,” the company said. "Currently all sites including our Knightsbridge store, H beauty stores and airport stores remain open to welcome customers. Customers can also continue to shop via harrods.com." A number of British companies, public bodies and institutions have been hit by a wave of cyber attacks in recent years, costing them tens of millions of pounds and sometimes months of disruption. Since Easter, Marks & Spencer's operations have been hampered by a ransomware attack, which has forced the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/yas-mall-s-marks-spencer-reopens-with-expanded-food-hall-and-cafe-in-abu-dhabi-1.1237225" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/yas-mall-s-marks-spencer-reopens-with-expanded-food-hall-and-cafe-in-abu-dhabi-1.1237225">retailer</a> to suspend online sales, contactless in-store payments and even recruitment. Some of its shops were also experiencing shortages of products and the company sought to reassure customers it was working to restore services. "Our experienced team, supported by leading cyber experts, is working extremely hard to restart online and app shopping," Marks & Spencer said in a statement. Supermarket chain Co-op said it was the target of a hacking attempt and was forced to take safety measures that had a “small impact” on some back-office and call-centre services. While its shops and funeral services continue to trade, staff have reportedly been instructed to keep cameras on and verify identities during all remote meetings. Technology specialist site BleepingComputer said a ransomware attack that encrypted Marks and Spencer’s servers was believed to have been conducted by a hacking collective known as Scattered Spider. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is working with Marks & Spencer and the Co-op, while the Metropolitan Police's Cyber Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency is investigating the attack. Richard Horne, chief executive of the NCSC, said the spate of attacks should serve as a "wake-up call" for Harrods, the Co-op and Marks & Spencer. “The NCSC continues to work closely with organisations that have reported incidents to us to fully understand the nature of these attacks and to provide expert advice to the wider sector based on the threat picture,” he added.