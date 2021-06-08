Yas Mall's Marks & Spencer reopens with expanded food hall and cafe in Abu Dhabi

The Marks & Spencer store in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall has been revamped and features a much larger cafe and food hall.

The store, which is spread across about 2,300 square metres, reopened on Friday and features new interiors and, for the first time in the capital, the full range of Marks & Spencer food hall items.

This includes more than 1,500 grocery products, including its famous vegan Plant Kitchen line, as well as fruit and vegetables, more than 35 luxury cheese products and a range of desserts.

Find fresh fruit and vegetables in the Marks & Spencer food hall at Yas Mall.

The new cafe, spread over about 130 square metres, can now seat up to 50 people and serves a variety of meals, from baked goods to smoothies and British classics such as fish and chips, and even afternoon tea.

“Over the past 12 months, we have focused our efforts on expanding our range of fresh produce, groceries, household items, and the introduction of branded products to complement the Marks & Spencer range,” said Nick Batey, general manager of Marks & Spencer Mena.

“We’re excited that customers visiting our Yas Mall store will now be able to shop over 400 new chilled products and enjoy dining at our new cafe.”

The move is another step in the brand's expansion across the UAE, and follows the introduction of the M&S food delivery app and its inclusion on Deliveroo and InstaShop in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

In total, there are four Marks & Spencer stores in the capital, including at Dalma Mall and Marina Mall. The Yas Mall branch is the biggest, and is the only one with a food hall and cafe.

The Fotouh Al Khair branch, which opened in December 1998, was the British brand's first in Abu Dhabi.