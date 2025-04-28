Leader of the Reform Party Nigel Farage and mayoral xandidate Luke Campbell during a visit to the Boxclub boxing centre in Hull, England. Getty Images
Leader of the Reform Party Nigel Farage and mayoral xandidate Luke Campbell during a visit to the Boxclub boxing centre in Hull, England. Getty Images

News

UK

Local elections could witness 'sea change' in growth of UK Muslim politics

Poll for local councillors likely to see a surge in votes for independent Muslim candidates in northern England

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

April 25, 2025