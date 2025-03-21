A deserted Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport. Residents close to the electricity substation that caught fire said they heard 'explosive-like' noises. EPA
Terror police investigate Heathrow Airport 'sabotage'

Suspicion falls on Russia over electricity substation blaze that shut down all five London terminals

Thomas Harding
March 21, 2025