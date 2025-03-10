Far-right activists hold an anti-immigration protest under the motto 'Enough is Enough' in Sunderland, north-east England in 2024, when similar events led to riots across the UK. Getty Images
Far-right activists hold an anti-immigration protest under the motto 'Enough is Enough' in Sunderland, north-east England in 2024, when similar events led to riots across the UK. Getty Images

News

UK

Anti-Islamophobia charity loses UK funding even as incidents soar

Funding cut comes as reports of anti-Muslim hate crime reaches record high in Britain

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

March 10, 2025