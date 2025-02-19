Landlords are believed to be making £450 million a year just from visitors in Westminster, central London. Getty Images
Rise of London’s Airbnb tycoons: Short-term lets prove lucrative for landlords

Westminster Council warns short-stay market is squeezing out Londoners

Tim Stickings
February 19, 2025