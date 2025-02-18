Record number of Middle East visitors expected to spend £4.6bn in UK in 2025

Record numbers of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/2024/02/01/gulf-travellers-expect-eta-rules-to-spark-surge-in-repeat-visitors-to-uk/" target="_blank">tourists from the UAE</a> and Gulf regions are expected to visit the UK this year and spend an estimated £4.6 billion. In its inbound tourism forecast for 2025, VisitBritain research has found 548,000 UAE visitors will travel to the UK - up 10 per cent on the 2024 estimate. Their visitor spend is expected to jump by 22 per cent to £1.1 billion this year on their trips in the UK, according to the Oxford Economics. The number of tourists from GCC countries visiting the UK are also set to rise to 1.4m, an eight per cent rise on the 2024 estimate. VisitBritain forecasts their spend on trips in the UK to rise to £3.5 billion - up 27 per cent on the 2024 estimate. The largest spend increase though (29 per cent) will be from visitors from Saudi Arabia, an estimated 320,000, who are predicted to spend £942 million this year. VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates told <i>The National</i> the Middle East is a very important market for British tourism. "The GCC, including the UAE, are very important inbound visitor markets for the UK,<i> </i>and it is fantastic to see the continued strong growth forecast in visits and spend," she said. "With the growing airline connectivity to the UK through regional gateways alongside the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/01/31/uk-eta-travel-system-opens-for-emirati-and-gcc-visitors/" target="_blank">Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme</a>, travel to the UK is now easier and more accessible for GCC nationals." The UK introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which allows visitors to enter the UK multiple times over a two-year period for a fee of £10. The scheme was launched in October 2023, and initially only applied to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar</a>, but was opened up to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> last February. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east" target="_blank">Middle Eastern</a> states <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/09/gulf-visitors-to-uk-to-get-first-access-to-eta-digital-travel/" target="_blank">were chosen to pilot the scheme </a>because they represent the highest number of returning tourists, with tracking data showing that three quarters of all holiday <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/02/01/dubai-billboards-to-showcase-britain-to-promote-new-visa-free-travel-scheme/" target="_blank">visitors from the UAE </a>make repeat visits to Britain. The tourism body has also launched a campaign in the Middle East called <i>Starring GREAT Britain </i>to showcase film sets in the UK. "It’s all about using the powerful draw of films and TV shows to tell the story of Britain today, showcasing our dynamic and diverse destinations and putting our welcome centre-stage," Ms Yates said. "From exploring our vibrant cities, world-class attractions and stunning countryside, the backdrop to so many iconic filming locations, to enjoying our exciting contemporary culture and hospitality, <i>Starring GREAT Britain</i> inspires visitors from the GCC to put themselves in the picture.” VisitBritain’s overall forecast for spending by international visitors in the UK in 2025 is £33.7 billion, up 7 per cent on the spending predicted in 2024. In total a record 43.4 million visits are forecast, up 5 per cent on the 41.2 million expected in 2024. The US continues to be its most valuable market with Americans predicted to spend a record £6.7 billion, up 9 per cent on 2024. The forecasts show that if inbound tourism to the UK was to grow at the same pace as forecasts are currently indicating for Western Europe, the industry would be worth an additional £4.4 billion per year by 2030 to the UK economy. “It is no secret that the UK is one of the best places to visit in the world. With bustling cities and towns, stunning countryside, beautiful beaches, amazing film and TV locations, remarkable historic sights and first-class culture and entertainment, there is something for everyone and we want to encourage more people to visit even more parts of our incredible country," Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant said. “We have an ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors a year to the UK by 2030, and this positive forecast shows that we are well on our way to achieving this, setting the scene for our visitor economy to maintain its competitive edge and thrive for years to come.”