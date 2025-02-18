GCC visitors are to the UK are expected to spend record amounts in 2025. Getty Images
Record number of Middle East visitors expected to spend £4.6bn in UK in 2025

UAE tourist numbers predicted to rise by 10 per cent compared to last year

Nicky Harley
February 18, 2025