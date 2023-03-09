Gulf visitors to UK to get first access to new ETA digital travel

Travel to the UK for visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait is set to be made easier by the launch of an Electronic Travel Authorisation system next February.

On Thursday, the British government announced the new system would replace the UAE's current access to an Electronic Visa Waiver for single visits. However, the upfront costs will be higher.

The GCC and Jordan will be the first countries to benefit from the scheme, which will be rolled out for global partners throughout next year.

Officials said the application process will be designed to be fast and entirely digital with most visitors expected to apply on a mobile app and receive a swift decision on the application.

The cost will be in line with long-standing international schemes, such as those operated by the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Under it, individuals can make multiple visits to the UK over a two-year period.

Pre-travel security checks are to be conducted on applicants and part of the process involves individuals providing biometric details as well as answering a set of suitability questions.

“I am delighted that our partners in the Middle East will be the first to benefit from the UK’s new scheme," Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East said. "Making travel smoother and more efficient for nationals coming from the GCC and Jordan will boost business and tourism links between the UK and the region.”

Lord Ahmad launched the new ETA scheme. AFP

Digital systems are one element of a priority policy for the UK government, which has now launched its Illegal Migration Bill to ban asylum applications from those arriving without permission.

“ETAs will enhance our border security by increasing our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat," said Robert Jenrick, the Immigration Minister. “It will also improve travel for legitimate visitors, with those visiting from Gulf Cooperation Council states being among the first to benefit.”

What it says

- Visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation to travel to the UK from February 22, 2024, but can apply in advance from February 1. Before 22 February, they will continue to require an Electronic Visa Waiver.

- Visitors from Jordan will need an ETA to travel to the UK from February 22, 2024, but can apply in advance from February 1, 2024. Before February 22, they will continue to require a visa to travel to the UK.