Firefighters work at the site of a critical infrastructure facility hit by a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine
News

UK

Mass Russian missile barrage hits Ukraine power plants, killing 10 civilians

More than 200 missiles and drones hit key energy sites as expected winter barrage begins

Thomas Harding
November 17, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

