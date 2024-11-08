Former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell has been appointed National Security Adviser
Former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell has been appointed National Security Adviser

News

UK

Jonathan Powell appointed UK's National Security Adviser

Keir Starmer names Tony Blair’s former chief of staff to key government role

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

November 08, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London