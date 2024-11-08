Jonathan Powell appointed UK's National Security Adviser

Former Downing Street chief of staff and Foreign Office diplomat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/05/11/jonathan-powell-sanctions-dont-do-what-we-think-they-do/" target="_blank">Jonathan Powell</a> has been appointed as the UK's National Security Adviser. Mr Powell, chief of staff for 10 years under former prime minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/07/tony-blair-warns-keir-starmer-he-needs-plan-to-control-immigration/" target="_blank">Tony Blair</a>, is currently chief executive of charity Inter Mediate, which works to resolve international conflicts. The appointment was announced by the Cabinet Office. He takes over from Tim Barrow, who has been National Security Adviser since September 2022. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> said Mr Powell's experience in helping to negotiate the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/04/good-friday-deal-was-one-of-the-happiest-days-of-my-life-bill-clinton-says/" target="_blank">Good Friday Agreement</a> and his work on “some of the world’s most complex conflicts” meant he was an ideal fit to advise the government on global challenges. “Jonathan has devoted his career to protecting the interests of the country, having served for 17 years as a diplomat in the Foreign Office and 10 years as chief of staff in No 10, and I am delighted to appoint him to this important role," Mr Starmer said. “Together with his experience helping to negotiate the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement and work on some of the world’s most complex conflicts, he is uniquely qualified to advise the government on tackling the challenges ahead and engage with counterparts across the globe to protect and advance UK interests.” Mr Powell said the job was vital at a time when "national security, international relations and domestic policies are so interconnected". He previously warned the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2022/05/10/frances-macron-joins-push-for-eu-oil-embargo-on-russia/" target="_blank">international sanctions</a> imposed on Russia in response to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/05/11/battle-for-ukraines-snake-island-key-to-black-sea-dominance/" target="_blank">invasion of Ukraine</a> would fail to end the conflict. "I'm not convinced that sanctions do what we think they do, I'm not sure they ever have done what we thought and I not sure the Russia sanctions will make much impression on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin at all," he said in 2022. "They make us feel a bit better about things and make life worse for the Russian people. In Iraq, they made life worse for the Iraqi people and those near Saddam found a way around it."