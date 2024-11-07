King Charles presents gift to Jordan's King Abdullah on UK visit

Britain's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles III</a> gave Jordan's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> a special gift as he welcomed him to Windsor Castle to celebrate his silver jubilee. After meeting Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> at Downing Street on Wednesday, King Abdullah joined King Charles for tea at the castle on Thursday, where the British monarch presented him with a silver beaker. The gift is engraved with the ciphers of the king and queen and marks 25 years since King Abdullah became <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan" target="_blank">Jordan</a>'s monarch. The visit began when King Charles walked on to the quadrangle at Windsor Castle and the band of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards played <i>God Save the King</i>. As the King of Jordan arrived in a grey Range Rover, the guard of honour gave a royal salute and the band played the Jordanian national anthem. The two kings shook hands and Maj Edward Emlyn-Williams, the Captain of the Guard, in Arabic invited King Abdullah II to inspect the guard. Afterwards, the two watched a military march-past. The kings laughed as they spoke to a guard before going into the castle for tea. King Charles visited Jordan five times as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2021. King Abdullah last visited Charles at Buckingham Palace in November 2022. King Abdullah recently became a grandfather. His eldest son and heir, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crown-prince-hussein/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Hussein</a>, and his wife Princess Rajwa <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/11/prince-hussein-princess-rajwa-timeline/" target="_blank">had a daughter, Princess Iman</a>, in August.