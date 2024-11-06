Jordan's King Abdullah II and Keir Starmer discuss need for political solution to end Middle East bloodshed

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> highlighted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan" target="_blank">Jordan</a>'s strong ties as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> arrived at the British Prime Minister' Downing Street residence in London on Wednesday. King Abdullah is currently on a working visit to the UK where he will also meet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles III</a>. The leaders reflected on the situation in the Middle East and reiterated the need for ceasefires in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. They also discussed the importance of Israel allowing UNRWA to continue its operations in the region and allowing more aid to reach people living through the conflict. “The situation in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank" target="_blank">West Bank</a> was also deeply concerning, including increased settler violence and the expansion of settlements,” both leaders said. Mr Starmer updated King Abdullah on the UK’s recent delivery of ration packs and battlefield medical kits to the Lebanese Armed Forces, and the need to support a political solution to end the bloodshed. “The Prime Minister paid tribute to His Majesty’s leadership in the region and agreed to stay in close touch,” Downing Street said in a statement. The meeting comes as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> claimed victory in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> election and King Abdullah congratulated the President-elect, saying he hoped they could work for peace and stability. “Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan's long-standing partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all,” the king wrote on X.