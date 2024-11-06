Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer receives Jordan's King Abdullah outside No 10 Downing Street in London. Getty Images

News

UK

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Keir Starmer discuss need for political solution to end Middle East bloodshed

King Abdullah met the British Prime Minister at Downing Street during a working visit to the UK

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

November 06, 2024