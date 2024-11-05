Vodafone said, in a joint statement with Three, that the merger would be a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the UK’s digital infrastructure'. Reuters
Vodafone said, in a joint statement with Three, that the merger would be a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the UK’s digital infrastructure'. Reuters

News

UK

Vodafone and Three UK merger likely to go ahead, says regulator

Deal could proceed if the companies stick to pledge to invest £11 billion in infrastructure

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

November 05, 2024