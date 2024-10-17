Migrants arrive at the Port of Dover after being picked up by a UK Border Force vessel in the English Channel. Getty Images
Migrants arrive at the Port of Dover after being picked up by a UK Border Force vessel in the English Channel. Getty Images

News

UK

Backlog clear-up could see 62,000 migrants granted asylum in the UK

Home Office reportedly considering reopening some hotels to house asylum seekers

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 17, 2024