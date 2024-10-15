A gold Ferrari outside the Chanel store on Sloane Street, London. About 70,000 wealthy foreigners with non-dom status live in the UK. Getty Images
A gold Ferrari outside the Chanel store on Sloane Street, London. About 70,000 wealthy foreigners with non-dom status live in the UK. Getty Images

News

UK

Non-doms pull £840m in assets out of Britain ahead of expected tax raid

Most could be persuaded to stay in the UK by the introduction of a tiered tax regime, says think tank

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 16, 2024