Eric Schmidt, left, former head of Google, talks to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the International Investment Summit at the Guildhall in London. EPA
Eric Schmidt, left, former head of Google, talks to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the International Investment Summit at the Guildhall in London. EPA

News

UK

UK sets up National Wealth Fund to turn investment into growth

Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals companies pledged £63bn of investment in Britain at summit on Monday

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

October 14, 2024