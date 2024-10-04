People ride on a boat in a flooded street near the river in western Poland.EPA
One in three people globally live with threat of floods

More than 2.7 billion people live in vulnerable areas with the Middle East and South Asia most at risk, Moody’s research found

Simon Rushton
October 04, 2024