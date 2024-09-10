ICC prosecutor Karim Khan in Kyiv last month. Pro-Israeli lawyers have accused him of 'not complying with professional obligations' in arrest warrant proceedings against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP
ICC prosecutor warns against 'threat and harassment' as pro-Israel lawyers file complaint

Karim Khan's office hits back after he is reported to barristers' regulatory body over pursuit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Lemma Shehadi
September 10, 2024