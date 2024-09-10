ICC prosecutor warns against 'threat and harassment' as pro-Israel lawyers file complaint

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/28/live-israel-gaza-war-golan-heights/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/icc" target="_blank">International Criminal Court's</a> Prosecutor's Office has warned against those seeking to “improperly influence” the arrest warrant proceedings against Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK </a>charity filed a conduct complaint against prosecutor Karim Khan to the bar's regulatory body in England and Wales. UK Lawyers for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, an association of lawyers supporting Israel, filed a complaint on Monday against Mr Khan and his assistant Andrew Cayley KC – who are both British lawyers – to the Bar Standards Board. Their report alleges that the pair were “not complying with their professional obligations” and “not complying with their duty not to mislead the Court”. Mr Khan had made the request for the arrest warrants of Mr Netanyahu and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, alongside three Hamas leaders in May, two of whom – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-to-be-buried-in-qatar-amid-vows-of-revenge-against-israel/" target="_blank">Ismail Haniyeh</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/01/israel-claims-hamas-commander-mohammed-deif-was-killed-in-strike/" target="_blank">Mohammed Deif</a> – have since been killed. Dozens of states and NGOs, including UKLFI, were allowed to submit their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/02/lawyers-to-throw-everything-at-icc-to-derail-gaza-war-crimes-case/" target="_blank">observations </a>on the proceedings in early August, and the court is now considering these. UKLFI says it then submitted additional information to the Prosecutor's office on 27 August, with “information and evidence that exonerates the accused” Israeli officials. Having received no reply, the group has now reported Mr Khan and Mr Kayley to the board. Mr Khan's office told <i>The National</i> it would not “engage substantially” with UKLFI's allegations while the case was being considered by the court's judges. The office also hinted that the allegations could amount to harassment, and urged UKLFI to consider its own duty not to mislead. “With respect to the threat to report alleged concerns to the Bar Standards Board, UKLFI must decide what is appropriate, alive to their own ethical responsibilities and their duty not to mislead,” the statement said. “The Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC underlines that it will not be improperly influenced by any form of threat and harassment in pursuing its Rome Statute responsibilities independently and impartially.” It comes days after UKLFI also threatened the UK government with legal action over its decision to ban some arms sales to Israel last week. The legal challenge prompted the resignation from one of the association's patrons, prominent British lawyer and cross-bench peer Alex Carlile. “It is crucial that the rule of law – which prevents the abuse of state power and applies to all – is not shouted down in an unruly way by people who are acting on prejudice, dressed up as principle,” Lord Carlile reportedly claimed.