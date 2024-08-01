Israel claims July strike killed Hamas commander Deif in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Israeli army said on Thursday a strike that claimed the lives of 90 people in Gaza on July 13, also killed Hamas' senior military commander Mohammed Deif.

It struck Al Mawasi “safe zone” in the south of the enclave, claiming it targeted Mr Deif and the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, Rafa Salama.

Mr Deif was killed in the “precise, targeted strike on a compound”, the army said.

Israel said it could not confirm Mr Deif's death on July 13.

Hamas has yet to comment on the army's statement. But at the time of the strike, it said he survived, and that Israel was making claims to “cover up the extent of the massacre” in Al Mawasi, which was designated a “safe zone” by Israel.

Mr Deif is considered one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed. More than 39,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes and gunfire in return.

Mr Deif is often referred to as the “cat with nine lives” because of several failed Israeli assassination attempts. Many of his family members have also been killed by Israel.

On Wednesday, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran.

Iran, Jordan, Syria Qatar, Hezbollah and Hamas have blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

