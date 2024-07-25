European Space Agency astronaut Rosemary Coogan hopes to be part of space study team looking at developing countermeasures to ageing. Thomas Harding / The National
European Space Agency astronaut Rosemary Coogan hopes to be part of space study team looking at developing countermeasures to ageing. Thomas Harding / The National
Farnborough Air Show: Space experiments on ISS will trial 'countermeasures' to ageing
British astronaut Rosemary Coogan tells The National about space station mission to study the body, plans for lunar landings and the search for dark matter