Keir Starmer meets King Abdullah of Jordan at Downing Street

British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> hosted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-abdullah-ii/" target="_blank">King Abdullah II</a> of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a> at his Downing Street residence on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Starmer greeted the Jordanian King at the door of No 10 and the two smiled as they shook hands and then posed for photos. They then went inside and spoke briefly in front of journalists. The Prime Minister welcomed King Abdullah to Downing Street and said he was glad to catch up with him on his way between visiting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us" target="_blank">US</a> and travelling home. “It’s very good to have this early opportunity to have this discussion of vital issues of common concern," Mr Starmer said. “We’ve got a long and shared <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/history/" target="_blank">history</a>. We have an excellent co-operation that I think we can build and progress on.” Mr Starmer updated King Abdullah on the government’s decision to lift the pause on funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, adding that he remained deeply concerned by the trajectory of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The leaders agreed that securing a ceasefire and ensuring the acceleration of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/aid" target="_blank">aid</a> deliveries to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> was the immediate priority. They also discussed the need to restore hope and peace on both sides. Jordanian state television said the king “emphasised the role of Britain in … efforts to reach a ceasefire in the strip, and bolster the humanitarian response to halt the catastrophe that the Gazans are living”. Mr Starmer and King Abdullah also spoke about the strong and long-standing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">security</a> partnership between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK</a> and Jordan, as well as the opportunities to further <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/technology" target="_blank">technology</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/energy" target="_blank">energy</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education" target="_blank">education</a> ties. In a post on X later on Wednesday, Mr Starmer said: “We both agree that securing an immediate ceasefire and increasing aid into Gaza is an immediate priority. “I look forward to continuing the UK and Jordan’s strong and long-standing security partnership.”