Ireland to move towards recognising Palestinian state

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Ireland is expected to make an announcement on recognising Palestinian statehood on Wednesday.

After statements that the country will recognise the state of Palestine by the end of May, three Irish government leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Irish premier Simon Harris, deputy premier Micheal Martin and Greens leader and cabinet minister Eamon Ryan will speak to the media at 8am, amid warnings from Israel that recognition will “fuel extremism and instability”.

READ MORE Palestinian civilians paying the price for failure to end Gaza war, UN says

Irish and Spanish officials have been in discussions with other European countries about making a joint recognition of the state of Palestine.

The leaders of the three coalition parties briefed cabinet ministers on the latest stage of negotiations on Tuesday.

Mr Harris and Mr Martin have been involved in co-ordination with other European leaders about the announcement.

Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinians move with their belongings on a road lined with destroyed buildings, in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on April 22. AFP

Recognising Palestinian statehood has been a cornerstone of Irish foreign policy as part of the government’s belief in a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, in an online video aimed at Ireland, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned that recognising a Palestinian state “will lead to more terrorism” and “jeopardise any prospects for peace”.

“Ireland, the possibility of recognising a Palestinian state risks turning you into a pawn in the hands of Iran and Hamas," the narrator says.

“Such a move will only strengthen Hamas and weaken an already dysfunctional Palestinian authority.

“The fact that Hamas leaders are thanking you should serve as a wake-up call. Your actions will only fuel extremism and instability.

“Progress can only be achieved through direct negotiations within a wider regional context.

“Don’t be pawns in the hands of Hamas. Say no to recognition.”