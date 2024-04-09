Simon Harris calls for Gaza ceasefire as he becomes Irish premier

Simon Harris said he would continue to work towards a ceasefire in Gaza as Irish politicians backed his nomination to become the country's next Taoiseach.

The Dail, Ireland's lower house, voted 88 to 69 in support of Mr Harris, travelled to the residence of President Michael D Higgins where his appointment was confirmed.

The 37-year-old, who becomes Ireland's youngest ever premier, replaced Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader following his surprise resignation last month.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Harris paid tribute to his predecessor Mr Varadkar, calling him a "trailblazer".

He also promised "to be a Taoiseach for all" and work to "improve the lives of all in this country".

“Today I accept this new role in a spirit of humility, ready for the challenge, and full of energy and determination about what can be achieved,” he said.

We will do our part to bring about a ceasefire and lasting peace Simon Harris

“As Taoiseach I want to bring new ideas, a new energy, and a new empathy to public life, but politics is not about the office-holder. This is not about me; it’s about all of us working together to serve the people."

He also said that his government would continue its work to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ireland has been sharply critical of Israel's campaign in Gaza, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin previously saying Israel's conduct since October 7 "represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale".

Ireland's outgoing Prime Minister Lea Varadkar (bottom row L) receiving a round of applause after speaking in the Dail, the lower house of the Irish parliament, in Dublin. AFP

In February, Ireland said it would join South Africa's case against Israel in the ICJ by attempting to widen the definition of genocide to include blocking aid.

Mr Harris said: "In Gaza, we are witnessing humanitarian catastrophe. Men, women and children are being slaughtered and starved.

"We are not silent on Hamas' October 7 massacre, but nor can we be silent on Israel's actions", he said.

"As a country we will do our part to bring about a ceasefire and lasting peace", he added.

During the debate ahead of the vote, there were calls for Ireland to take a stronger line against Israel and introduce political measures that would put greater pressure on the Israeli government.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said that the government "needs to go beyond rhetoric", which she said only emboldened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This government needs to act with Spain and recognise Palestinian statehood", she said, as she she demanded "deeds not words".

"You need to pass the Occupied Territories ill with the support of the opposition. You need to impose meaningful sanctions on the Israeli government... that could bring about the end to suffering in Gaza.

Mr Harris, who was elected to parliament in 2011, has held a number of Cabinet jobs during his tenure in politics, including health minister during the Covid-19 crisis.

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik demanded Ireland do more to put political pressure on Israel. PA

Mr Harris's prominence on social media has made him one of the most visible politicians in Ireland.

The new Taoiseach will face a formidable to-do list, including tackling housing and homelessness crises amid criticism of government policy on asylum seekers.

With a reputation for slick communication skills, Mr Harris will also urgently seek to galvanise his struggling party which lags in polls as key elections loom.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and her party voted against the appointment of Mr Harris. Ms McDonald demanded a general election as she accused the government of "clinging to power at all costs".

Earlier in the session, Mr Varadkar spoke in the the Dail where he defended his record in office, particularly in regards to Ireland's recovering economic fortunes.

He said his time in government had been the “most fulfilling and rewarding time” of his life.

However, he warned that the warn in Ukraine left "very dark clouds on the horizon" and that Ireland's neutrality would not "protect us as it did in the past".

Mr Harris possessed "empathy, energy and campaigning skills", he added.

Ireland votes in local and European parliament ballots on June 7, while the next general election must be held by March 2025.

Fine Gael slumped to third place at the last general election in 2020, well behind leftist-nationalists Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the paramilitary IRA, which secured the largest share of the vote.