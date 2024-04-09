Israel arms embargo activists protest outside Keir Starmer's London home

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A group of pro-Palestine protesters staged a demonstration outside Labour leader Keir Starmer’s home in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Demonstrators from the Youth Demand group hung a banner outside Mr Starmer’s house that read: “Starmer stop the killing” surrounded by red hand prints.

The group called for a two-way arms embargo on Israel, saying weapons made in the UK were being “used to cause genocide” in a video posted to their X account.

Protesters then laid rows of children’s shoes outside the Labour leader’s door, a tactic used at a number of pro-Palestine rallies to signify children killed in Gaza.

Protesters laid rows of children’s shoes outside the Labour leader’s front door. PA

Rishi Sunak, who’s own home in North Yorkshire was the target of climate protesters in 2023, said such incidents would not be tolerated.

“I don’t care what your politics are, no MP should be harassed at their own home," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“We cannot and will not tolerate this.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly also posted to X, saying: “This is unacceptable. There is no excuse for harassing and intimidating politicians and their families in their homes.”

On Monday, Youth Demand covered Labour’s central London headquarters with red paint, resulting in the arrest of 12 people suspected of causing criminal damage.

The UK government has been under increasing pressure to publish legal advice it has received in relation to whether Israel is breaching international humanitarian law in Gaza, after three British aid workers were killed by Israeli air strikes in the region.

Mr Starmer has called for the government to publish the advice, with the party’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy stating arms sales should be halted if there has been a “serious breach” of international law.