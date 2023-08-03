Rishi Sunak's country mansion invaded by activists

Large black banners hung from Rishi Sunak's private country home on Thursday after four protesters climbed on to the roof the UK Prime Minister’s Yorkshire home.

Activists blanketed the house, in Richmond, North Yorkshire, in the fabric in protest at Mr Sunak’s announcement earlier this week backing more North Sea oil and gas licences.

“We desperately need our Prime Minister to be a climate leader," said Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner.

"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling. He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country. This is cynical beyond belief.

“Sunak is even willing to peddle the old myth about new oil and gas helping ordinary people struggling with energy bills when he knows full well it’s not true. More North Sea drilling will only benefit oil giants who stand to make even more billions from it, partly thanks to a giant loophole in Sunak’s own windfall tax,” Mr Evans said.