Israel arms embargo activists daub red paint on Labour's London HQ

A group of activists calling for an arms embargo on Israel covered Labour’s central London headquarters with red paint on Monday afternoon.

Twelve demonstrators from the Youth Demand group were arrested for criminal damage after targeting the building while calling for the government and opposition to commit to preventing the supply of weapons to Israel.

Labour has to date resisted backing an embargo, saying arms exports should be suspended only if ministers receive legal advice that Israel has breached international law in its war in Gaza.

The government has come under increased pressure in recent days to publish the advice it has been given following an attack which killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including three from Britain.

🚨 BREAKING: We Painted @UKLabour HQ Red



📢 Labour has blood on their hands. They are complicit in the murder of Palestinians, and millions of people around the world, as they continue to drive genocide.



‼️ If you're done with this shit, go to https://t.co/rqU3Oswm2K pic.twitter.com/c35Mo2nj3W — Youth Demand (@youth_demand) April 8, 2024

Youth Demand, which is calling for an arms embargo as well as an end to oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, said three of its supporters had sprayed the outside of Labour’s head office while another painted the lobby.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to an incident in Rushworth Street at 2.18pm and arrived within two minutes, arresting 12 people on suspicion of criminal damage.