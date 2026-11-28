The UAE's Eid Al Etihad celebrations will span all seven emirates, with dozens of venues hosting public events under the theme Belonging in Unity.

The 55th Eid Al Etihad Team has announced a series of venues and community celebrations, inviting citizens and residents to mark the occasion, also known as National Day, throughout December.

This year's celebrations draw on personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage to reinforce a sense of national identity.

In Abu Dhabi, festivities will take place at Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkha City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi.

Residents in Al Dhafra can celebrate at the Public Park in Madinat Zayed, Al Ghayathi and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi, while Al Ain will host events at Majlis Al Ain Museum, Majlis Al Masoudi, Majlis Mezyad and Majlis Al Quaa.

In Dubai, celebrations will be held at Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa and City Walk.

Sharjah's events will take place at Al Suyoh Park and Kshisha Park, while Ajman will host gatherings at Al Jurf Family Park and Al Warqa Park.

Umm Al Quwain's Mall of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah's Corniche Al Qawasim, Manar Mall and RAK Cultural Centre, and Fujairah's iconic Fujairah Fort and Majlis Al Baha complete the nationwide roster of venues.

Live screening

For those unable to attend in person, the official ceremony will be screened at cinemas nationwide and broadcast on local television channels, as well as on Eid Al Etihad's official YouTube channel and website.

Screening and broadcast times will be confirmed through official social media channels.

To support community participation, the team has developed three celebration guides available on EidAlEtihad.ae, offering practical ideas and activities for families, organisations and schools.

The guides form part of the Our Celebration, Made Together initiative, encouraging storytelling and shared traditions. An official playlist of national songs is also available on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel.