Thousands of grateful Gazans rebuilding their lives in the UAE have united in celebration of the nation that "gave them a home".

Palestinians bearing the physical and psychological scars of war have been given sanctuary at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi since 2023. Many arrived with serious injuries or battling cancer, as they faced an uncertain future far away from their homeland.

While a ceasefire in the enclave remains fragile, they can now hold out of hope of one day being reunited with loved ones. They are thankful for the support they received under the UAE's Gaza relief mission.

They reflected on their experiences at a joyous event at EHC on Thursday, before the UAE celebrates Eid Al Etihad next week.

Long road to recovery

“It has been a tough journey,” said EHC spokesman Mubarak Al Qahtani. “But today we are not only celebrating the UAE’s National Day, we are also celebrating their recovery.

"The majority have healed and are ready to go home. There is no greater joy than seeing someone who was so sick stand up again and recover."

Gazans celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Emirates Humanitarian City. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Gazans celebrate Eid Al Etihad at Emirates Humanitarian City…

Gazans gathered on a large area of artificial grass to watch Eid Al Etihad performances and dances. Images depicting the UAE’s leaders and the country's rich heritage, created by Gazan artist Yousef Al Haj, were displayed in one corner.

Hope amid horrors of war

Al Haj has painted hundreds of thousands of paintings during his career. “It is my passion. It runs in my veins. It is the air I breathe,” he said.

But for more than a year he did not pick up a brush, until he arrived in the UAE in 2024. “When my son died, I saw no point in living,” he said.

His son was 19 and had weak lungs. When the building next to them was bombed during the war, his lungs exploded from the force of the blast. He died instantly. “I couldn’t paint any more,” Al Haj said. “My son was dead, all my artwork was destroyed, my studio, everything.”

He arrived in the UAE in 2024 with three young children – Anwar, six; Hala, five; and Adeeb, three. All three suffer from cystic fibrosis. “It was my wife who told me to paint again,” he said.

Just before attending an Eid Al Etihad celebration two years ago, he picked up a brush again. “I felt peace again. I was safe, my family was safe and my children were actually breathing again. This was a country that saved my children’s lives. I wanted to give something back.”

Today, EHC’s walls are covered with his art, which mostly depicts the UAE’s landscape and leaders.

UAE 'gave me life'

Mohamed Saeed also arrived in the UAE in 2024. He had suffered a shoulder injury that nearly proved fatal.

“We were crossing to the south when the bombings started,” he said. The barrage was so intense that his family assumed he was dead and fled the scene.

For six hours, he crawled on his elbows to the nearest hospital. Doctors were surprised that he was still alive. Shortly afterwards, he was flown to the UAE for treatment. “How can I not celebrate a country that gave me life?”

He has fully recovered from his injuries and is now married to a former neighbour in Gaza.

“The UAE will always be a part of our lives. It is the reason we survived, and that was the happiest period in my life," Mr Saeed said. “The UAE’s National Day is our celebration, too. This country gave us a home and we celebrate it as our own.”