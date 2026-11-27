Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has witnessed the announcement that 17 national and international partners have joined the UAE government's AI ecosystem.

The National Integrated Agentic AI Ecosystem, called FedAI, enables the technology to manage tasks and government processes with little human intervention. The aim is to ensure public services are faster and more accessible.

The system will give government entities secure access to advanced AI technology, models, platforms and solutions. This initiative supports the UAE government's goal to transform 50 per cent of its sectors, services and processes using agentic AI within two years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the plans at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and approved the country's first comprehensive government strategy for agentic AI.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / X Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Pr…

"Today, we approved the first comprehensive government strategy for Agentic AI. We also approved the national technical ecosystem FedAI, a unified, secure and sovereign government platform and infrastructure for developing and running Agentic AI solutions," Sheikh Mohammed said after the meeting. "Our goal is for the UAE government to be the fastest, the most efficient and the best prepared for technologies of the future."

The first group of national and international partners to join the AI ecosystem will combine local skills and global expertise. This will enable federal entities to access a variety of AI tools and technology through one platform.

The strategy aims to use AI in daily government operations. That should help to improve public services and make government processes more efficient.

The launch of FedAI comes after Mira, the UAE government concierge agent, was announced this week. It will be available to government service users from March next year.

The AI-powered assistant should let people talk to government services in their own language and explain what they need in their own words.

"We are entering a new phase in how we deliver government services," Sheikh Mohammed said. "People will be able to speak to the government in their own language and get the services they need in their own words. They will spend less time on government transactions and have more time for their work."

Mira is part of the government's broader AI strategy. The goal is to cut down the amount of time people spend on administrative tasks.