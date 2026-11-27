Renewing your passport, Emirates ID or driving licence, obtaining a birth certificate for the newest addition to your family, reviewing your medical test results or even rescheduling an appointment with your doctor. These are just a few of the tasks that the new Mira app will be able to perform as soon as it becomes available on smartphones in March next year.

The app builds on the efforts made by governments at all levels, across the UAE, to improve public services, particularly those concerning digital services and smart government initiatives. It is yet another step aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals and families in the Emirates, citizens and residents alike – and it should be welcomed.

Quote The Mira app is another step aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals and families in the UAE, citizens and residents alike

The UAE Cabinet has approved the launch of the app and instructed all federal entities to integrate their services with it. This is a demonstration of how a government can position itself closer to people, foreseeing their needs.

Mira was introduced as a personal AI assistant that will not only answer questions, as we have become accustomed to with other AI-based apps, but also process government-related tasks on behalf of users, right to their successful conclusion.

The mechanism relies on allowing the app to use personal data through its integration with UAE Pass, the country’s official digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors, enabling mobile login, digital signing and access to thousands of public and private services.

Through that integration, the app completes operations that would otherwise require repetitive steps and stages. While users simply describe what they need in their own words, Mira guides them to the right service step-by-step, from anywhere they may be.

This also covers healthcare services, such as booking a child’s vaccination, and education, allowing parents to monitor their children’s attendance and academic performance while receiving guidance on areas where additional support may be needed.

The services could also aid companies by reducing processing times when employees’ ID cards or residency permits near expiration. By obtaining information that authorities already have on record, the app could eliminate the need to submit the same documents over and over. It will also reduce administrative processes and perform essential services, making them more accessible, and allowing business owners to check work permits of their staff and receive alerts about expiring contracts.

Quote The UAE are using an unconventional route to improve the delivery of government services

All this tells us that authorities in the UAE are using what is today an unconventional route to improve the delivery of government services. Policymakers and technologists elsewhere in the world have taken notice, evident from Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith’s glowing recommendation of Abu Dhabi’s Tamm app during his testimony to the US Congress in May last year.

The target is not only to respond to people’s needs, but also to predict them and meet them before they even arise, making public services an increasingly seamless part of everyday life. By reducing administrative burdens, the country is investing in time itself. The effectiveness of a government should also be measured by how effective and responsive it is.