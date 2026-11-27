President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Romania's Prime Minister Luca Niculescu on Friday about expanding bilateral co-operation across key sectors.

The UAE President received a call from Mr Niculescu, during which the two leaders explored opportunities to deepen ties between their countries, with a particular focus on development, the economy, advanced technology and renewable energy.

The discussions centred on aligning the nations' development priorities, with both leaders expressing their commitment to fostering partnerships that serve their mutual interests and support the prosperity of their people. The call underscored the growing importance of UAE-Romania relations.

Mr Niculescu took office in Bucharest on October 20 after being sworn in as the successor to Ilie Bolojan. Mr Bolojan had stayed on as caretaker prime minister during more than five months of political deadlock following a no-confidence vote in May.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Mr Niculescu success in advancing Romania's aspirations for progress and development. The UAE President also expressed hope for the continued growth of the bilateral relationship, reflecting the warm ties between the two nations. The leaders agreed on the importance of expanding collaboration across various sectors.

In addition to bilateral matters, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Niculescu addressed regional and international issues of shared concern, reflecting the broader strategic alignment between the UAE and Romania on global affairs.