Content creators in Dubai are being equipped with the tools to share the emirate's achievements with the world, as the Dubai Press Club continues its flagship training programme.

The DPC opened the second week of the sports track of its Dubai Content Creators Programme, with a session on digital storytelling, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council.

The session, titled Content Creators: Telling Dubai's Story to the World, was led by Mona Al Marri, vice chairwoman and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC.

Ms Al Marri credited the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with laying the foundations of the emirate's media sector.

She said his early recognition of the industry's potential had driven the development of infrastructure that attracted leading international organisations and talent to Dubai.

“Dubai's position as a global media hub reflects a leadership vision that recognised the sector's ability to make an impact and invested in the infrastructure and environment needed to attract international organisations and talent,” Ms Al Marri said.

She added that this approach had provided a successful model for the Arab region and helped showcase its capabilities and achievements to the world, with the establishment of Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City central to that growth.

Ms Al Marri told participants that successful content creation goes beyond follower counts and reach, stressing the importance of accuracy, reliability and timing.

She said digital platforms offer unprecedented opportunities to share the UAE's stories with global audiences and that the most powerful content comes when creators draw on their own experiences.

She also urged participants to invest in professional networks and specialised knowledge, warning expertise alone is insufficient without trusted relationships with credible sources.

Ms Al Marri highlighted Dubai Media Incorporated's continuing digital transformation as an example of how media organisations must adapt to shifting audience behaviour.