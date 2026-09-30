Dubai to award $1 million AI film prize at 1 Billion Followers summit

A $1 million prize will be given for the best AI-generated film at Dubai's flagship social media summit.

The award will be given in a competition sponsored by TikTok owner Bytedance and its Seedance AI creation platform during the 1 Billion Followers event between January 8 and 10.

The summit connects social media influencers, industry leaders, brands and policymakers.

The UAE's social media restrictions for children aged 15 and under will be a key topic of debate. The legislation will take effect next year and require schools, parents and the wider society to support the move.

And the increasing commercialisation of content, which is creating incomes and professions for creators and influencers, will be under the spotlight.

The aim of the summit is to cement the UAE as "centre of content creation", said Saeed Al Eter, chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

"It is going to be the biggest summit - with the biggest impact - to date," he said durinpreview of the eventvent on Wednesday.

"Today, content creation is a standalone economy. And this is going to be one of the biggest themes of the summit.

"Do we have a comprehensive economy, with legislative platforms, partnerships, and an ecosystem around it?

"The content creator is no longer looking for followers. They are now following intellectual property for strategic markets. There is a maturity; do we have this maturity in the Gulf? Have we reached the peak? This is what we're going to discuss."

The three-day event will include a day dedicated to Instagram, while a Creators Market will seek to match about 100 major companies with content creators for future commercial opportunities.