Three-month-old Olivia always poses for the camera with tiny fists up to her face, concealing the opening beneath her nose.

She is remarkably good at hiding her cleft lip, almost as though she instinctively knows there is something different about her, her parents said.

But Olivia is one of many people set to benefit from Healthpoint’s new cleft lip and palate clinic in Abu Dhabi.

The clinic brings surgical, dental, hearing and speech services together under one co-ordinated team for the first time to guide patients through assessment, treatment and follow-up, rather than leaving families to organise each service themselves.

For patients with a cleft palate or lip, surgery is only the first step towards recovery. Patients can require years of speech therapy, orthodontic treatment and maxillofacial care as their speech, teeth and jaws develop.

A dream to sing

When Hartwell Tolentino took to the stage to speak, the room erupted in applause.

For the 37-year-old Filipino, whose soft, nasal voice bears the effects of a cleft palate, speaking in public was a milestone. His dream, however, has always been to sing.

For 18-year-old Emirati student Shaikha Al Aleeli, who underwent her first surgery at two months old in Thailand, growing up with a cleft lip and palate meant enduring bullying over her appearance and speech.

“Mostly my face and my speech,” she told The National. “I had a very bad speech impediment.”

Shaikha Alaleeli with her mother, Shabana Shapaz Khan. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Shaikha Alaleeli with her mother, Shabana Shapaz Khan. Anton…

The clinic, part of M42, opened on November 18. It co-ordinates reconstructive and maxillofacial surgery, paediatric care, dentistry, orthodontics, ear, nose and throat services, audiology and speech and language therapy.

“For families affected by cleft lip or palate, care extends far beyond a single procedure,” Omar Al Naqbi, Healthpoint’s chief executive, told The National during the clinic’s launch.

“Our clinic will provide clear guidance, access to the right specialists and a team that understands their journey.”

A cleft occurs when the tissue forming a baby’s upper lip, the roof of the mouth, or both, does not fully join during early development in the womb.

The exact cause is unknown, and global estimates are that one in 700 babies is born with a cleft lip and/or palate.

A cleft lip can affect one or both sides of the upper lip; when both sides are affected, it is called bilateral. The cleft may also extend into the gum and palate. A cleft palate can occur on its own, without a cleft lip.

Omar Al Naqbi, Healthpoint's chief executive. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Omar Al Naqbi, Healthpoint's chief executive. Antonie Robert…

Treatment can include feeding support, surgery, hearing checks, speech therapy, dental care and orthodontics. Some patients need further procedures as they grow, and follow-up can continue into adulthood.

Mr Al Naqbi said surgery was only one part of care. “It will start with the assessment, the psychological needs, speech and language therapy, dental care, whether it is paediatric or orthodontic,” he said. “We’re going to provide the full treatment.”

Some patients, he said, have jaw and dental problems that require further specialist care.

Support for parents, too

The psychological impact of a cleft condition extends beyond the patient. For parents, a diagnosis can bring uncertainty about how to care for their child, as well as anxiety about the challenges they may face growing up.

For Medalla Zamora and Eugene Paraso, both 33 and from the Philippines, that journey is just beginning with their three-month-old daughter Olivia.

They learnt during pregnancy that she had a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Olivia was born in Abu Dhabi at 37 weeks and spent 19 days in hospital.

“At first, we were really worried. As parents, of course we want the best for our child,” Ms Zamora told The National. “But when she came, she was beautiful to us. We were emotional when we learnt she had a cleft lip and palate.”

Caring for Olivia requires extra attention, particularly around feeding.

Medalla Zamora and Eugene Christian Paraso with Olivia. Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Medalla Zamora and Eugene Christian Paraso with Olivia. Anto…

“For a normal baby, of course, it’s already difficult. But you need to give her extra care,” she said. “For me, I don’t think it’s hard. I think of it as normal.”

Mr Paraso said it had been difficult not to compare Olivia’s progress with that of his nephew, who was born around the same time and lives in the same home.

“It’s very hard for me as the father of Olivia,” he said. “Sometimes you unintentionally compare the progress.”

The clinic’s assessment includes psychological needs alongside medical care. For newborns, the team offers feeding advice and guidance on the treatment journey. This is intended to help parents understand how to care for their baby and what support may be needed at each stage.

Other cleft services operate in the UAE; Healthpoint’s distinction is bringing these specialists together as one co-ordinated team.

Treatment costs can start at about Dh10,000 and rise depending on the type of surgery.

Eligible patients without insurance may receive financial support for surgery and other approved treatment through partner organisations.

For Olivia’s parents, having specialists together has helped them understand what comes next.

“We really like the concept of having all the practitioners in one building,” Ms Zamora said. “All the specialists are in one place, so we know Olivia will get better treatment here.”

Mr Paraso’s advice to parents facing a similar diagnosis is to accept help.

“You cannot do it all alone.”