More than 6,500 lose weight under Abu Dhabi health campaign

More than 6,500 people have lost weight in Abu Dhabi under a government-backed programme, with some shedding up to 22 per cent of their total body weight using the latest medications.

On average, people with obesity who signed up to the personalised weight management programme lost 14 per cent of their body weight in the first year.

With support from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, patients were offered a choice of injectable weight-loss medications or oral pills, which came into use in May.

The initiative aimed to improve the health of those taking part by reducing risks of obesity-related chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Surgical alternative

One man reduced his weight from 170kg to 130kg within a few months, allowing him to avoid surgical intervention, while another woman lost 9kg, transitioning from obesity to a healthy weight range after previously struggling with her weight.

Personalised treatment plans included clinical interventions, nutritional and behavioural support, and continuous follow-ups with doctors.

Dr Durra Al Blooshi, acting executive director of the community health sector at ADPHC, said an individual approach was taken with each patient to maximise the benefits.

“During its first year, the programme enabled thousands of participants to achieve sustainable health outcomes, confirming the importance of addressing obesity as a complex chronic disease,” said Dr Al Blooshi.

“As treatment options continue to develop and the programme expands, we continue to empower community members to access more personalised care that contributes to improving quality of life and reducing the risks of chronic diseases.”

Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have revolutionised the way doctors treat their patients by suppressing appetite and dampening food cravings.

The oral pill Foundayo, produced by Eli Lilly, and the Wegovy pill, produced by Novo Nordisk, have offered further weight-loss options for patients reticent to use injectable medications.

Pills are considered by some to be more convenient, as they do not need to be kept in cold storage.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, an average weight loss of 13 per cent in individuals living with obesity is associated with a 41 per cent reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It also correlates with a 22 per cent decrease in hypertension, a 19 per cent reduction in lipid disorders, and a 40 per cent reduction in sleep apnoea.

The medications are currently offered in more than 54 healthcare facilities, with plans to expand to an additional 15 sites to broaden reach across Abu Dhabi.

The programme is available to Thiqa cardholders aged 18 and above who are overweight or living with obesity.

It offers them a comprehensive personalised health plan that includes early screening, behavioural support, clinical interventions as medically required, and long-term follow-up to ensure lasting wellness.

Research continues into the next class of weight-loss drugs that could prove even more potent and effective in tackling obesity concerns.

Retatrutide is an experimental weight-loss drug being developed by US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly that has shown promising results in clinical trials.

Given as a weekly injection, the drug works by targeting three hormones that help regulate appetite, blood sugar levels and the way the body uses energy. This approach has earned it the nickname “triple G”, and could make it more effective than existing weight-loss medications.

In one major clinical trial, patients receiving the highest dose of retatrutide lost between 24 and 28 per cent of their body weight over 80 weeks.

The drug has not yet been approved for public use, but Eli Lilly plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first three months of 2027.

If approved, retatrutide could become available in late 2027 or early 2028.