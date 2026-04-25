Abu Dhabi to permit use of new daily obesity pill under weight loss programme

Abu Dhabi on Saturday announced it will prescribe a newly-approved daily weight loss pill to patients taking part in a government health programme to tackle obesity.

Foundayo will be made available under the Personalised Weight Management Programme, operated by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre will offer the treatment to eligible patients.

The drug, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, was authorised by the Emirates Drug Establishment last month.

Health authorities believe the daily use of the drug will help patients to remain committed to long-term weight management plans.

“This step reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach to advancing integrated models of care, where treatment is part of a continuous, patient-centred journey that addresses real-life challenges that patients face every day, that respond to the everyday challenges individuals face, particularly adherence difficulties,” said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, undersecretary of the Department of Health.

“Through expanding access to the latest innovations, we are strengthening health outcomes and advancing sustainable improvements in quality of life.”

Play 01:01 UAE approves new weight loss pill

Boost to obesity fight

The UAE is second to the US in approving the treatment for adults living with obesity, or those who are overweight with at least one related condition,

The decision followed extensive clinical trials in which 3,127 patients who took the drug for 72 weeks reported an average weight loss per person of 12.3kg.

Abu Dhabi's weight loss programme includes medical treatment, behavioural support and digital monitoring to help patients improve their health and well-being.

“We are focused on designing programmes that address the real challenges individuals face in their weight management journey, particularly adherence and continuity,” said Dr Rashid Alsuwaidi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

“By understanding the factors that influence health behaviour, we work to reduce barriers, strengthen enablers and provide practical solutions that support individuals in adopting sustainable healthy habits.

“The integration of a daily oral treatment option within this approach offers greater flexibility, helping individuals stay committed and achieve better long-term outcomes.”

The treatment will be covered for adults eligible for the Personalised Weight Management Programme.

Flourishing health market

Competition in the rapidly-changing weight loss drugs market is heating up, with rivals lining up to offer cut-price and more convenient alternatives to established brand leaders such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

While the majority of the drugs are injectable, Foundayo comes in tablet form and is taken once a day without food or water.

According to the Global Obesity Observatory, about 26 per cent of adult males in the UAE are obese, and 30 per cent of women, leading to related health problems, from heart disease to cancer.

Weight loss drugs are proving to have health benefits, and have the potential to treat chronic ailments that cost global health authorities billions of dollars to treat.

Wegovy, a drug approved for weight loss in the UAE, has been proven to reduce the risk of major heart problems, while the injectable diabetes drug Mounjaro has also been shown to have heart protective qualities.

Early research showed Foundayo also lowered markers of heart disease risk, including cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure, across all doses.

The most common side effects reported by patients involved in the Eli Lilly study were mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and vomiting in a third of patients on the higher dosage.

Weight-loss drug markets are expected to be worth $150 billion by 2030.