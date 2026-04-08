UAE doctors use eye tests and weight-loss drugs to cut heart disease

Play AI retinal scans offer early detection of heart disease in the UAE Play 01:48

Doctors across the UAE are harnessing advanced technology and setting their sights on eye tests and weight-loss jabs in a vital quest to combat climbing rates of heart disease.

Heart conditions and cardiovascular disease remain the biggest killers in the Emirates, responsible for up to 40 per cent of all deaths.

Almost half of cardiac patients are under 50, with heart problems generally occurring up to 15 years before those living in western nations, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Specialists are now testing the latest AI software to detect heart conditions from a simple retina scan that can be taken during a regular eye examination.

Dubai-based Metabolic Health has turned to the Korean-made technology, rather than a more invasive, expensive CAT scan that provides a 3D image using X-rays.

The Reti-CVD test gives a calcium score to determine plaque accumulation inside arteries. It can also help predict the likelihood of heart problems and measure urgency for treatment.

Promising results

Dr Ihsan Almarzooqi, co-founder and managing director of Metabolic Health, said the developing field of oculomics was showing promising signs of early disease detection.

“We’ve seen patients getting heart disease or high risk earlier in life, like we see with diabetes,” he said. “It's no longer a disease of [people in their] 60s, now we see patients in their 30s, so we need diagnostic tools to screen without the reliance on CT and the invasive stuff that's a lot more expensive. We’re bringing it right at the beginning of the workflow, so we can get to these problems earlier.”

Eye tests can pick up numerous heart conditions, with doctors searching for vascular changes, such as narrowed blood vessels or damaged spots that can signal hypertension or atherosclerosis.

But rather than expensive cameras and diagnostic equipment, AI software is proving effective in identifying early signs of heart issues, which are often found in those overweight.

Metabolic Health is also one of the first UAE clinics lined up to use a new oral pill of previously injectable weight-loss drugs, such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, to further cut cardiovascular disease.

Weight-loss pills

It follows a successful UK trial of more than 17,000 overweight volunteers given weekly injections of semaglutide, who then showed a 20 per cent reduction in serious heart problems.

Oral versions of the injectable medicine has been US-approved, opening the door for more people to access the drugs in the UAE.

Daily weight-loss pill orforglipron, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, has also been approved for use in the Emirates. It is expected to be made available to eligible patients from next month, under the brand name Foundayo.

“We're already using these treatments for cardiovascular disease and other obesity-related health conditions,” said Dr Almarzooqi. “This particular drug, Foundayo, has a strong maintenance indication for weight loss – we didn't have that with the previous GLP-1 drugs. The real excitement we see is you can maintain most of that weight loss throughout this journey.”

Eli Lilly’s Foundayo is set to be made available in the UAE from next month. Photo: Reuters Info

Although the price has yet to be confirmed, Dr Almarzooqi said Foundayo would probably cost between $150 and $200 a month in the UAE.

Addressing bad diet

Latest research shows junk food and processed meats are causing fewer deaths from heart disease but poor diet still claims more than four million global deaths a year.

Suboptimal diets were responsible for four million premature deaths in 2023, but in the last 30 years, death by heart disease has decreased by 44 per cent.

A comprehensive analysis of dietary risks across 204 countries found diet had a significant impact on cardiovascular health but the risk of dying had improved significantly since 1990.

Analysis of the most recent Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study of 2023 found men were more at risk, as were people over 65.

Figures showed a rise in heart disease deaths in South-east Asia despite the global decline, with poorer countries showing the highest death rates.

“Poor diet remains a significant driver of heart disease globally, despite a notable decline in deaths from ischemic heart disease over the years,” said Rahaf Altowairqi, a clinical dietitian at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital in Dubai.

“This improvement is largely linked to better awareness, earlier diagnosis and advances in treatment, rather than a meaningful change in overall eating habits.

“In clinical settings, the effects of suboptimal diets continue to be evident, particularly among older adults and men, who tend to carry a higher risk.

“Diets low in fibre, fruit, vegetables and healthy fats, and higher in processed foods, can gradually damage blood vessels and increase the likelihood of plaque build-up over time.”

Ms Altowairqi said regional variation was an important factor. While wealthier countries have recorded improvements due to better access to health care and healthier food choices, rising trends in other regions highlight gaps in nutrition awareness and access.

“Although processed and red meats may contribute a smaller proportion than previously thought, overall diet quality remains central,” she said.

Embracing medical innovation

Innovation is helping reshape the treatment landscape for heart disease, allowing patients to benefit from safer procedures, shorter recovery times and more durable outcomes.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition strongly related to heart disease and appears as an irregular or rapid heart beat, causing fatigue, shortness of breath and chest discomfort.

It also leads to an increased risk of stroke or heart failure and was recently diagnosed in Ola Mahmoud Ali, a 50-year-old Egyptian who lives in Sharjah.

Ms Ali was fitted with an innovative stent inside her heart muscle to target the source of the abnormal electrical signals that were putting her health at risk. “Living with this condition was exhausting and unpredictable,” Ms Ali said.

Egyptian heart patient Ola Mahmoud Ali and cardiac specialist Dr Mohammed Magdy. Photo: MedCare Info

“There was always a sense of anxiety because I never knew when the symptoms would return. After the procedure, I feel like I have my life back. I can breathe easier, move more freely and feel more at ease knowing my heart rhythm is stable again.”

In 2024, of the 11,631 patients visiting Medcare’s cardiology outpatient departments, 9,817 were 45 or younger.

Doctors at Medcare Hospital, Sharjah, said cases of atrial fibrillation were also on the rise, driven by factors such as hypertension, diabetes and an ageing population.

“This approach allows us to accurately identify and treat the exact source of the irregular signals with a level of precision not previously possible,” said Dr Mohammed Magdy, consultant cardiologist at the hospital.