UAE-approved daily weight loss pill to be made available next month

The UAE has become only the second country in the world to approve the use of a new daily weight loss pill, in what has been hailed as a boost to the fight against obesity.

Orforglipron, developed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, is expected to be made available to eligible patients in the Emirates from next month, under the brand name Foundayo.

The decision comes after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the drug on April 1, for use by people who are overweight or obese and have at least one weight-related health issue, such as high blood pressure or heart or kidney issues.

A recent clinical trial of 3,127 patients who took the drug for 72 weeks saw an average weight loss per person of 12.3kg.

Competition in the rapidly-evolving weight loss drugs market is heating up, with rivals lining up to offer cut-price and more convenient alternatives to established brand leaders such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Weight loss drugs work by mimicking a natural hormone in the body that regulates blood sugar and appetite.

While the majority of the drugs are injectable, Orforglipron comes in tablet form and is taken once a day without food or water.

"We will continue to operate according to the highest global regulatory standards to ensure the availability of high-quality treatments within accelerated timeframes, strengthen prevention efforts and support the sustainability of the national pharmaceutical system in ways that help protect community health,” said Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, director general of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), which authorised the drug in the UAE.

She noted that orforglipron’s approval followed clinical trial results demonstrating the treatment’s effectiveness.

She said it marked a significant step in the UAE's efforts to harness pharmaceutical advancements to bolster patient care, particularly in addressing obesity rates.

She stressed that combating obesity is a priority for the EDE, due to the fact it puts patients at a greater risk of developing a large number of diseases and health complications, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and at least 13 different types of cancer.

According to the Global Obesity Observatory, about 26 per cent of adult men in the UAE are obese, and 30 per cent of women, leading to multiple related health problems, from heart disease to cancer.

Weighing up the benefits

Weight loss drugs are proving to have multiple health benefits, and have the potential to treat multiple chronic ailments that cost global health authorities billions of dollars to treat.

Wegovy, a drug approved for weight loss in the UAE, has been proven to reduce the risk of major heart problems, while the injectable diabetes drug Mounjaro has also been shown to have heart protective qualities.

Early research has shown Orforglipron also lowered markers of heart disease risk, including cholesterol, triglycerides and blood pressure, across all doses.

The most common side effects reported by patients involved in the Eli Lilly study were mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and vomiting in a third of patients on the higher dosage.

Weight-loss drug markets are expected to be worth $150 billion by 2030.